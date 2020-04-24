Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave assurance to Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong during a telephonic conversation to provide all possible support for maintaining supply of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, said government on Friday.

In a tweet on Thursday, PM Modi had said that the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world.

He tweeted, “Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM Lee Hsien Loong and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore. The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world.”

PM Loong too took to twitter and said, “Spoke with “PM Narendra Modi on the phone this evening. We discussed the COVID-19 situations in our 2 countries & agreed to work together on the challenges posed by the pandemic, keep supply chains intact, & keep essential supplies flowing.”

Battling the second-wave of coronavirus infections, Singapore had on Thursday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 of which are foreign workers, including Indian nationals, mostly working in labour-intensive industries and living in packed dormitories.

According to an official statement issued on Friday by Centre, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

“The Prime Minister promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore,” it said.

The two leaders, PM Modi and Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday also exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during their telephonic conversation.

They also apprised each other of the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects.

Both the leaders stressed on the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context and they also agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.

In Singapore, twenty-one dormitories, housing most of the foreign workers, including Indian nationals, have been declared as isolation areas with workers at these lodgings quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

The city-state managed to keep its outbreak in check in the early stages due to widespread testing and contact-tracing, but is facing a fast-moving second wave of infections.