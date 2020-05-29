Even as over 4.84 Lakh migrant workers have returned from Punjab to their native states, the state government now intends to seek trains to bring back migrants keen to come back to the state as state’s industry has resumed operations.

Interacting with industry stalwarts at a Video Conference on “Action plan to revive Punjab economy post Covid lockdown”, industry minister Sunder Sham Arora said while a large number of workers had chosen to stay back in Punjab, there were many who wanted to come back in the light of the opening up of an increasing number of industrial units.

The state government was planning to write to the Centre to arrange for trains to bring back such migrant labourers keen to come back from other states to Punjab, he said.

So far, over 4.84 Lakh migrant workers had returned from Punjab to their native states through 375 special trains since 5 May. Nine more trains to run tomorrow from different locations across the state.

Out of total 375 Special Shramik Trains run so far, as many as 226 trains have gone to Uttar Pradesh, with another 123 taking migrants to Bihar, followed by nine to Jharkhand, seven to Madhya Pradesh and three to Chhatisgarh and two for West Bengal. One train each has gone to Maharashtra, Andhra Prasesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Uttrakhand.

Ludhiana ranks first with maximum 188 trains being run from there, followed by Jalandhar (76), Amritsar (29), Patiala (24), Mohali (23) besides Ferozepur (15), Doraha (seven), Sirhind (six), Bathinda (three), Gurdaspur (two), and one each from Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said Punjab industry will have huge opportunity to grow in view of the increasing number of companies looking to shift from China.

Assuring the industry of his government’s full support to ensure 100 per cent operationalisation over the next few days, the CM said his government was already in touch with several countries to invite them to invest and set up industrial units in Punjab.

The CM said 78 per cent industry already having resumed operations, and 68 per cent of the migrant labour have chosen to stay back in the state.