With the Krishna Janmashtami a few days to go, the Mathura administration has banned the entry of outsiders in the district for three days between August 11 and 13.

As per the reports, the step has been taken in view of the prevailing pandemic.

Mathura SP (crime) Radhey Shyam Rai said that a plan has been prepared to put restrictions on the public entry in the district for three days.

The SP said 39 barriers will be placed at the inter-state borders that the district shares with Rajasthan and Haryana and other districts including Agra, Aligarh, Hathras and Noida.

“We have also written a letter to the district authorities in the neighbouring states to inform the people that the Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura have been cancelled,” he added.

The Janmashtami rituals will be performed behind the closed doors in the temples and the organisers will also have to follow the Covid-19 protocol.

Popular temples, including Banke Bihari and Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, will remain shut for public till September 30 and August 31, respectively.