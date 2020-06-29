With the unprecedented surge in cases of deadly coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday has announced to another lockdown till July 31 in the state.

The government has issued guidelines which it named ‘Mission Begins Again’ saying that movement for non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene,” a statement read.

The government said that only those attending offices and emergencies will be allowed unrestricted movement during the lockdown.

“It is also directed that unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending place of work and bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reason,” the government said.

During the lockdown, all essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed.

As per the guidelines, all essential and non-essential shops and market, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm.

“All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health and Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply, FCI, NYK, Municipal Services) to function with 15% strength or 15 persons – whichever is higher,” it said.

The government further said that all private offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region can operate with 10% strength or 10 people.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest control, garages, printing and distribution of newspapers, and barber shops have also been allowed in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures,” the guidelines said.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

He said that despite progress in tackling COVID-19, the crisis is not over yet.

“In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn’t mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day, traffic jams were witnessed in the capital city of Maharashtra after the police had come up with the ‘2-km radius’ rule to curb the spread of the virus.

Police has created multiple checkpoints to strictly enforce the 2-km travel restriction applicable for all residents, barring office goers.