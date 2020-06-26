The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a circular extending the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till July 15.

However, the restrictions will not be applied on all-cargo flights and other flights specially approved services by the DGCA.

“The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger service to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of 15th July 2020,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Puri tweeted that in one month since the recommencement of calibrated domestic civil aviation operations in the country “our skies & airports have been busy”.

Earlier on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that re-commencement of international flight services will depend on factors like ‘border acceptance’ norms in the arriving country and the traffic demand.

At that time, he hinted that the prospects of bilateral bubble arrangements, which will allow some international operations between countries.

The passenger air services were suspended on March 25 after the imposition of the first lockdown in the country due to the deadly coronavirus.

The passenger flight services resumed on May 25 and at present the airlines are only allowed to deploy 33 per cent of their total capacity.

The Civil Aviation Minister had told that around 18,92,581 passengers have flown so far on 21,316 flights across the country, he said.