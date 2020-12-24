India recorded 24,712 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total count to 1.01 crore, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 1,01,23,778 with 2,83,849 active Covid-19 cases, which account for 2.80 per cent of the total caseload. The daily infections were 3 per cent higher than Wednesday count.

India has consistently recorded more recoveries than new cases as 29,791 patients were discharged taking the country’s recoveries to 96,93,173 with a recovery rate of 95.75 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 312 Covid-19 fatalities, and the death count stands at 1,46,756 with a fatality rate of 1.45 per cent.

With an average of 20,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, India, is the second country after the United States of America with more than a crore Covid cases.

With a new mutant Covid strain, India has halted air travel to the UK as at least 22 people who came to India from the UK in the past few days have tested positive. The strain has not been detected in India as yet but the government in its new SOPs has said that people who returned from UK in the last 4 weeks have to be tested for Covid-19.

Samples of those who have tested positive have been sent to specialised labs to determine if the infection is from the mutant coronavirus.

Maharastra which is the worst affected state in the country recorded 3,913 new Covid-19 cases and the state’s tally now stands at 19,06,371 cases.

Delhi reported 871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 18 deaths, the lowest in the last three months. With this the total case load of the national capital stands at 6,19,618 cases and 10,347 deaths.

Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have imposed night travel restrictions to keep in check the spread of the virus.