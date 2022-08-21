With four more deaths on Sunday, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 toll in August has gone up to 30 so far. One patient each succumbed to the coronavirus in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Karauli districts while 402 new positive cases were reported from 21 out of 33 districts in the state today, a medical report said.

The active patient cases number has also risen now to 4244 and are being treated in the government and private hospitals as against 2039 cases as on July 31, 2022. Out of 1305130 positive cases, 9610 deaths were reported in Rajasthan since March 2020. The state’s Covid-19 test labs routinely examine over 22000 to 25000 samples every day.