Indian Railways has announced that all its passenger trains shall remain suspended till May 17 due to the extension of lockdown in view of deadly coronavirus.

For the first time, all the passenger trains were cancelled on March 22 due to imposition of nationwide lockdown. They remain suspended when the first lockdown was imposed from midnight of March 25.

However, this time along with the goods trains, special trains ordered by the government for stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and others will remain operational.

“Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by Shramik Special trains, as required by the State Governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA,” Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Freight and Parcel train operations shall continue, as, at present, it added.

Last evening, the government had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, this time, there were some set of relaxations provided for the red, green and orange zones.