India has reported 16,311 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,04,66,595 coronavirus cases according to Ministry of Health.

The country has 2,22,526 active cases which constitute 2.13 per cent of the total cases.

In the last 24 hours, 16,959 people were cured of Covid-19, taking the recovery rate to 96.42 per cent. With this, 1,00,92,909 patients have been discharged till now.

India has reported 161 deaths in the last 24 hours and the death toll has risen to 1,51,160 with a fatality rate of 1.44 per cent. India has been reporting less than 300 deaths for over two weeks. Union Health Ministry said, “India has one of the lowest Deaths per Million population. Countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, USA, UK and Italy have much higher deaths per million population.”

Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported 4,545 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state tally to 8,11,148 cases. Kerala has 64,516 active Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state in the country and has reported 3,558 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state’s tally stands at 19,69,114 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the Covid-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout.

A total of 18,17,55,831 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 6,59,209 samples tested in the last 24 hours.