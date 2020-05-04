The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has again come up with a significant contribution in the fight against deadly coronavirus as it has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone area.

The product is effective for areas with a large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, etc.

“The equipment named UV blaster is a UV based area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), the Delhi based premier laboratory of DRDO with the help of M/s New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram,” Ministry of Defence said in a press note.

The UV Blaster is also useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods.

“The UV based area sanitiser may be used by remote operation through laptop/mobile phone using wifi link. The equipment has six lamps each with 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360 degree illumination. For a room of about 12 x 12 feet dimension, the disinfection time is about 10 minutes and 30 minutes for 400 square feet area by positioning the equipment at different places within the room,” Ministry of Defence said.

This sanitiser switches off on accidental opening of room or human intervention. One more salient safety feature of the product is the key to arm operation, it added.

Earlier also, the DRDO had stepped forward to provide medical oxygen plants to hospitals in far-flung areas to help them generate their own oxygen supply.

It has also developed a mobile virology research and diagnostics laboratory.