# India

New generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the armed forces for the successful test.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 4, 2024 12:33 pm

[Photo : IANS]

The Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hrs on Wednesday.

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the armed forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.

