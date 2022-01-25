Despite marginal improvement, Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU

According to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family, legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing some improvements and is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The statement reads: “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani.”

“It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue.”

A 92-year-old woman with Covid-19 and related health issues has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

According to reports, “India’s Nightingale” contracted the virus from one of the house helps on Tuesday (January 11).