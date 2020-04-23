A specially designed drone for the COVID-19 disinfection purpose was seen flying on Thursday in Varanasi.

Invest India — India’s National Investment Promotion Agency – in close collaboration through the AGNI Mission and Invest India’s Business Immunity Platform (BIP) to facilitate the use of a drone, the government said.

“Using drones, authorities could spray disinfectant over large, crowded, vulnerable urban areas: protecting city-dwellers from Covid-19, while reducing human contact to keep frontline workers safe,” government said in a press note.

“Helping Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based drone startup, responded to Varanasi’s interest in such disinfection. The team worked with Central, State, and local government authorities to help get Garuda’s technologies and personnel to Varanasi,” it added.

Drone operations in Varanasi have just commenced. The team will now extend similar capabilities to more cities across India.

This forms part of a wider effort to use innovative technology, via Government-innovator collaboration, to reinforce Indian authorities’ fight against Covid-19.