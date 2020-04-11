A toddler in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow who was tested positive of coronavirus has been tested negative on Saturday, and has been discharged from the hospital, health officials said.

The two-and-a-half-year-old child was admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after he was tested positive of the deadly virus.

“The child’s second report also came negative on Saturday. He will be discharged soon after the necessary formalities,” said Dr D Himanshu of KGMU.

As per the officials, the toddler got the infection from his mother.

His mother was the first COVID-19 patient in Lucknow, who was admitted after being tested positive of the virus.

She was a doctor by profession and had a travel history to Canada. She was tested positive of coronavirus on March 11. Later she was discharged on March 19, but she stayed at the hospital as her child was too young.

As per the reports, the lady infected another youth, a resident of Indira Nagar in Lucknow, who came in contact with her. He is now admitted to a hospital.