Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the reforms introduced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday and called it a game-changer in health, education and business sectors.

Amit Shah launched a series of tweets to express his opinion on finance minister’s today’s press conference.

“Today’s announcements by the Modi government will go a long way in realizing the idea of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. These steps will prove to be a game-changer for health, education & business sectors, which will provide employment to crores of poor. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” said in a tweet.

On the announcement on MNREGS, he said, “The additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crores under MGNREGS by Modi government will not only help in generating employment for the poor and migrant workers but will also help create durable livelihood assets, which will greatly boost our rural economy and infrastructure.”

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

“While Prime Minister @narendramodi’s leadership in handling Covid-19 has outshined several developed nations, he has resolved to prepare India for any such pandemic in the future, by strengthening and revamping India’s health sector,” Home Minister said.

“Modi government has decided to increase India’s health expenditure to create Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in every district, strengthening lab network & surveillance and encouraging research. I am sure this foresight will take India way ahead in the medical sector,” he added.

“The decision on reimagining the Public Sector Enterprise Policy, focus on further improving ease of doing business through IBC-related measures and decriminalisation provisions in the Companies Act reflect PM’s futuristic vision and commitment towards a self-reliant India.”

Modi government has decided to increase borrowing limit of states, which will give them extra resource of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, Shah said. He mentioned that the centre had previously given Rs 46,038 crore through devolution of taxes in April, revenue deficit grants of Rs 12,390 crore, and State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF) to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore, he said.