In an attempt to curb the rising cases of deadly coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday has ordered all offices and shops in the state to remain shut on weekends.

In a tweet, the Home Minister Anil Vij said, “All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID__19.”

As per the reports, the movement of people will not be restricted in the state during weekends.

The move by the Haryana government comes a day after its neighbour Punjab imposed weekend lockdown in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday imposed daily night curfew, from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns starting from Friday.

The emergency measures will remain in force until August 31.

Chief Minister has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings in the state from August 21 except weddings and funeral.

India stands at third position in terms of coronavirus cases after US and Brazil worldwide.

As per the Ministry of Health website, India has recorded 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus while 21,58,946 were discharged/cured.

There were 54,849 deaths reported due to the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID cases for the last 17 days, but the fatality rate has reduced to 1.89 per cent, according to the official figures.