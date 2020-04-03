Two nursing officers working at Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for coronavirus, said the health department of Delhi government, on Friday.

The hospital has now been shut for operations and the contact tracing of these two coronavirus positive nursing officers has been launched.

Earlier, a doctor, who worked with oncology department of this hospital was also confirmed with the infection on Wednesday, following which screening of 19 persons who came in his contact was conducted. After the test result came, two nursing officers were found coronavirus positive. The hospital was shut for the day and disinfected. It is reported that the doctor had visited her brother’s house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back.

On Thursday, a resident doctor from Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The doctor, who belongs to the Physiology Department had been admitted to the new private ward in the hospital for further evaluation and multiple testing.

His pregnant doctor wife was also found Covid-19 positive. They have been kept in isolation.

On Wednesday, two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, while the other doctor, a third-year post-graduate female student of the biochemistry department had recently travelled abroad.

They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung Hospital.

Another doctor from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, a doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur area was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus, prompting authorities to ask patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 to go into home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Last week, a northeast Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter had tested positive for novel Coronavirus. A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were quarantined for 14 days.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the government would ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

Leading the war against the virus from the front is coming at a huge personal cost for doctors and health workers who often operate with inadequate protective equipment.

According to the health ministry, around 50 members of medical staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, across the country have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amid an increase in the number of doctors and other medical staff getting infected with the deadly virus, concerns have been raised over a scarcity of PPE kits across the country.

The government has maintained that there is sufficient availability of protective gear in hospitals across India.

So far a total of eight doctors have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.