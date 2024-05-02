Swirls of support: Ahmedabad youngsters use mehendi to muster momentum for voter awareness

As part of the ongoing Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign in Ahmedabad, mehendi competition was organised in the city where youngsters participated with the aim of boosting polling percentage among eligible voters.

Participants infused their Mehendi designs with symbols representing electoral participation and democratic principles.

Mehendi competition took place in Ahmedabad’s Parimal High School. Speaking about the activity with ANI, Parimal School principle Vijay Kumar Patel said, “India is the largest democracy and every vote is important. Students have put mehendi on their hand with a message to boost voting.” One of the participant, Jiya Shah, a student in Parimal High School, said that the students made efforts to inspire people to cast vote

“Today we had one competition in our school with a message that every vote is important. By voting, we choose our government, which works for public. We have used slogans in our mehendi and our effort is to inspire people to cast vote for stronger nation.”

Krupa Jha district education officer (DEO), Ahmedabad rural, talked about the SVEEP campaign, “It is an effort to enhance participation, particularly female voters, to exercise their vote. Our school students have also put mehendi on women voters’ hands to remind them about voting.”

Advertisement

Twenty-five of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat are going to vote on May 7.