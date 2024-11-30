Youth injured in hit and run case in West Delhi

A 25-year-old youth was injured after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing the road in the early hours of Thursday morning in Madipur area of West Delhi.The person identified as Nikhil, a resident of Paschim Puri, is undergoing treatment in RML hospital, said a police official.

The official added that the driver is absconding and efforts are being made to nab the culprit.During initial enquiry it came out that he was crossing the road when the speeding car hit him from behind. After that the driver sped away, he said.The injured was first rushed to Balaji Hospital and thereafter shifted to RML Hospital and his condition remains stable, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the driver. CCTV footage of the incident is also viral on social media in which a white colour car can be seen hitting the person and then driving away.

