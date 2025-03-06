Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Two Bangladeshi nationals held from West Delhi

In a crackdown on foreign nationals illegally staying in the national capital, the Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi immigrants from the Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said they received information regarding the Bangladeshi immigrants at the Punjabi Bagh police station. Acting upon the tip-off, cops were deployed to conduct raids on the spot.

During the course of investigation, the police found that the offenders, identified as Sajal Mia and Mohammad Ali, had entered India on a work visa but overstayed illegally after their visas expired.

Recounting the police action, the official said so far, “approximately 6,000 people have been verified so far, out of which 12 have been placed for deportation”.

Furthermore, the DCP said both the individuals have been sent to a detention centre to initiate proceedings for their deportation under the relevant laws.

The crackdown is part of the drive launched by the Delhi Police to get a hold on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Rohingyas overstaying in India, Veer added.

Last year, the police had launched a two-month-long drive against illegal immigrants in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals illegally staying in the national capital.