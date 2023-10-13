Woman Stabbed by Stalker in South Delhi

In a disturbing incident that unfolded on a Thursday morning in Lado Sarai, south Delhi, a 23-year-old woman named Prachi Malik found herself in a horrifying situation. Allegedly, a young man named Gaurav Pal, aged 23, reportedly stabbed her multiple times while they were inside a cab. The cab driver and local residents acted swiftly, apprehending the assailant and handing him over to the authorities. Pal now faces charges of attempted murder, with a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Prachi Malik, the victim of this shocking attack, currently remains in critical condition, her life hanging in the balance. The situation took a tragic turn, as Pal claimed that he and Prachi had been friends for the past two years, but her recent actions of distancing herself had deeply affected him.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday when Prachi was en route to an interview workshop in Vishwas Nagar. To facilitate her journey, she had pre-booked a cab for her transportation. Gaurav Pal, employed as a recruiter at an international company, was already waiting for her at the designated location, having arrived in his i10 car.

The chain of events leading up to the terrible attack began the day before. On Wednesday, Pal had attempted to contact Prachi around 8 am, only to learn that she was at her workplace. Additionally, Prachi informed him of her usual daily routine, departing from her house between 6 am and 6:30 am. Later, she blocked Pal’s number.

In response, Pal decided to make an early morning visit at 5:30 am to meet her. Pal asserted that Prachi had been consistently ignoring him for the past month, and they had met for the last time around 10-12 days prior to the incident. That day, he mercilessly stabbed Prachi.

Prachi’s mother Shankuntla disclosed that she was sound asleep when her daughter departed for the interview workshop after her morning prayers, completely unaware of the impending tragedy.