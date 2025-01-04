West District Police flag off 12 patrolling bikes ahead of polls

In view of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections and to bolster patrolling in congested areas inaccessible to PCR vans, the West District Police on Saturday flagged off 12 patrolling bikes, christened ‘Raftar’.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “A group patrolling scheme was envisaged last year in West district with the objective of enhanced visibility and quick response in case of any law and order exigencies.”

Considering the positive impact of such a measure, 12 new high-speed bikes (Raftar) were flagged off from the Punjabi Bagh Police Station, Veer said, emphasising the utility of such bikes during the upcoming elections when a quick and effective response is expected.

These bikes will also be used for group patrols to cover crime hotspots and conduct surprise checks at probable places of public nuisance, he added.