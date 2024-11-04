West Delhi saw dip in crime rate in festive month of October

The West district in the capital city saw a dip in the crime rate during the festive month of October in comparison to the same month last year.

According to a data released by the police, the district saw a reduction of 39 per cent in the PCR calls related to snatching, 24 per cent reduction in calls related to robbery and a 13 per cent dip in cases related to motor vehicle theft in contrast to October 2023.

“With a resolute pursuit to uphold the law in the area, West District started a comprehensive and unwavering campaign across all fronts to curb crime and nuisance in the area,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

Advertisement

As a proactive response to the emerging challenges, the multifaceted approach aiming to tackle street and organised crime was initiated last month and this has resulted in a dip in criminal activities, Veer added.

According to the data, in October 2023, a total of 1,442 PCR calls of snatching were reported while only 875 such calls were received in the last month this year. Similarly, in the same month last year, 785 PCR calls of robbery were reported, while this year only 592 calls were reported.

On action against organised crime last month, the data revealed that 36 arrests were made in 36 cases of Arms Act, 46 arrests were made in 39 cases under Excise Act, 26 arrests in 10 cases under Gambling Act and 6 arrests were made in 3 cases under NDPS Act.