Property dealer shot dead on his way to gym in West Delhi

A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday morning while he was on his way to a gym in the Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajkumar, was driving his car when he was surrounded by some unidentified men before opening fire at him. Following the incident, a video purported to be of the victim lying in a pool of blood went viral on social media.

Advertisement

The incident raised questions over the law and order situation in the national capital.

Advertisement

According to a police official, at around 7 am, a PCR call was received alerting them about multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony. A team of local police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

A forensics team has been called to inspect the spot, the police official said.

“We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the murder from every angle after the registration of a case in the matter. Prima facie the murder appears to be the fallout of an old rivalry,” the officer mentioned.