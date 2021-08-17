After water and power, another Goa party promises free education, healthcare

Yet another political party in poll-bound Goa has joined the freebie race, with Goa Forward, a regional political outfit promising free health care and free education to voters if the party is voted to power.

“If we come to power our objective will be to provide good quality education, including higher education to the people of Goa. And we will do it,” the party’s working president Kiran Kandolkar told a press conference in Panaji.

“In the health sector, we will not just ask people to carry insurance cards. We will provide healthcare free. These people (ruling party) robbed people during Covid because there was no place in government hospitals. We will also provide security and safety for women and children so that they can roam around free without fear all 24 hours of the day,” Kandolkar said.

Over the last two months, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised free power up to 300 units to domestic consumers in the state. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a free water supply of up to 16,000 litres to domestic consumers in Goa from September 1 this year.

Goa is scheduled to go to the polls in early 2022.