In Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi promises free KG to PG education, caste census and farm loan waiver

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised wave loans of farmers if his party retains power in Chhattisgarh. The Congress leader also promised to provide free education from kindergarten to post graduation in government institutions.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bhanupratappur assembly constituency, Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “false promises” and the alleged loan waiver of Adani.

“They (BJP) cannot waive off farmers’ loans, they can only waive off Adani’s loan. We had said that farmers’ loans would be waived and we did that. I am making this promise once again that we will again waive the loans of the farmers of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The Congress leader also announced a free education guarantee and said that his party will provide free education from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) in government institutions.

“We are going to take a major step for you which we call ‘KG to PG’. From KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation), free education will be provided in government institutions for students. They will not have to pay a single penny,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also promised financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per year to the ‘tendu’ leaves collectors in Chhattisgarh if his party comes to the power for a second consecutive term.

Speaking about the caste census, a key issue he has been raising in most of his election rallies in poll-bound states, Rahul Gandhi said that the exercise will be ordered as soon as his government comes to power in Centre.

“Narendra Modi ji uses the word ‘OBC’ in every speech, but why is he scared of the caste census? OBCs have to become aware that they are being ditched,” Gandhi said, adding a caste census will be ordered within two hours of coming to power.