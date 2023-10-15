Wanted woman fraudster carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 arrested in Delhi

A wanted woman fraudster, who was absconding in two cheating cases, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Gayatri Deori, also known as Arti and Janet who was also carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to her arrest.

“After sustained efforts for more than three months, specific information was received about the location of the accused, Deori, in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. Consequently, a team was sent to the area, and she was nabbed on October 14, 2023,” police officials said.

During the interrogation of Gayatri, it was revealed that she was married to Okeleke Frankline Vhbundum Zule, a Nigerian national.

“Together with her husband and some other associates, cheated many people on the pretext of selling very expensive ‘Akalite Seeds’,” police added.

She further disclosed that in one such case, they lured one Sanjiv Menezes and fraudulently duped him of Rs 44.25 lakh and in another incident, Gayatri and her husband employed the same modus operandi to defraud Rs 10.5 lakh from Lt General Balbir Singh Sandhu.

“A case related to these activities was registered at the Greater Kailash police station. While her husband was apprehended during the investigation, she went underground to evade arrest in both cases.” said the DCP.

Further investigation is underway.