Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: Thousands run for zero hunger intiative

New Delhi was kissed by the first rays of the sun, painting the sky in hues of orange and pink, as 35,000+ participants laced up their running shoes. The crisp autumn air of October 15th couldn’t have been more inviting. The city’s populace, representing all age groups from teenagers to senior citizens, gathered to run not just for health or competition, but for a cause that touches the core of humanity—#RunForZeroHunger.

The second edition of the prestigious Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon concluded earlier today, witnessing a record participation that was 50% higher than last year. The event was not merely a test of endurance but a stride toward solving a pressing issue—child hunger. Through the initiative #RunForZeroHunger, the event successfully raised 5 million meals for children in need.

Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur and Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi along with other dignitaries flagged off the Half Marathon from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Advertisement

Talking about the intiative and the enthusiasm, Hebbar said, “What we witnessed today was the immense power of participative sport to mobilise people from all walks of life and come together for fun, fitness and, most importantly, a cause. It is the dream of our Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal, that every child in India sleeps with a stomach full of nutritious food. We want to make #RunForZeroHunger a mass movement involving every Indian.”

The participation extended across five events including the flagship Half Marathon, Open 10K Run, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and Champions with Disability Run.

“I have never felt this good after a run,” says Rekha Sharma, a 40-year-old homemaker who participated in the marathon. “It’s not just the personal accomplishment of finishing the race but knowing that I’ve contributed to a cause that will help children sleep with a full stomach. That’s the real victory here.”

As the sun set over the Delhi horizon, a sense of collective achievement pervaded the air. Today was not just another day in the nation’s capital. It was a day when thousands ran, not away from issues but towards solving them. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon did not merely end today; it left an indelible mark, fueling hope for a future where zero hunger is a reality, not just a hashtag.