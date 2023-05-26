UU, Capital Hospital ink MoU for mental health research

The Department of Psychology, Utkal University on Thursday inked an MoU with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) & Capital Hospital for furthering collaborative mental health research.

The signing of MOU aims at facilitating Inter-institutional learning and Research. Collaborative research would be undertaken where there are possibilities and opportunities in the interdisciplinary research areas.

Provision of short term learning experience and exposure in the areas of Psychiatry, Public Health and other relevant interdisciplinary areas such as Positive Psychology, Mental Health, Stress Management, and Psychological Counseling through workshops would mutually benefit the stakeholders concerned. Cooperation in internship opportunities for students of the Department of Psychology would also be included in this collaboration, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University, Sabita Acharya said.

Such collaboration would facilitate a holistic approach to health promotion in the state. It is imperative to integrate both physical and mental health in addressing any disease or disorder, she said.

The coming together of two of the leading institutions will prioritize public health and mental health in the state of Odisha. Nibedita Pani, Director, PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar said.

Such an agreement would boost quality interdisciplinary research in the coming days as the hospital is expanding with new Post Graduate Departments, Bhaswati Patnaik, Head of the Department of Psychology, Utkal University said.