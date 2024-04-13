UP poll: Cong makes special plan to win 17 seats

Even though Congress is contesting on 17 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, it is leaving no opportunity to reach out to the people and convey its message in all the 80 seats of the state.

The party has prepared a strategy so that along with ground campaigning in the elections, it can also use the social media for the purpose.

The party has formed a team of social media and media, which is vigorously raising local issues through media coordination and coordination with the candidates in all the Lok Sabha constituencies.

A coordination team has been formed for social media at the state level, Lok Sabha level and organization level. The team is making and broadcasting bytes of its top leaders as well as local leaders, former MLAs, MPs etc. on all major issues through YouTube.

” Facebook, X, Instagram and other social media are being used extensively. For this, a separate media coordinator has been made in every Lok Sabha constituency,” claimed UP Congress mefia department chaurman CP Rai here on Saturday.

Through this strategy Congress is working to convey the party’s policies to the people as well as raising local issues. Apart from this, they are also trying to expose the unfulfilled promises of the BJP governments.

He said that on major and local issues, they will take the bytes of prominent party leaders, former MLAs, ministers and MPs and convey them to the common people through every medium. He said that one of the main reasons for working with focus on social media is that today’s youth are using this medium the most. In such a situation, this is a good medium to convey our message to them. At the same time, programs of leaders’ rallies, meetings, public relations etc. are going on separately.

Meanwhile, the party has divided the state into nine zones in terms of social media. This includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Media incharges from the state level team have been deployed here. These will cover these major districts as well as the surrounding districts. By contacting the local leaders there, they will raise the issues prominently. Besides, they are also working to make the tweets and bytes of prominent party leaders reach every person.

To give impetus to the election campaign, the media department of the party has constituted various election committees.

Dr Rai said that Strategic, Planning and Research Committee has been formed to speed up the election campaign. Dwijendra Tripathi has been appointed as the coordinator of the 17-member advisory committee of the media department, All India Congress Committee’s media panelist Surendra Rajput has been appointed as the convenor of the 14-member strategic committee, and state spokesperson Anshu Awasthi has been appointed as the co-convenor.

State spokesperson Dr Hilal Ahmed Naqvi has been appointed coordinator of the 15-member research committee and spokesperson Sanjeev Singh has been appointed coordinator of the 15-member planning committee. He informed that Lok Sabha media in-charges have been appointed. To establish coordination between the Lok Sabha constituencies and the organization and war room, media incharges of six zones have also been appointed.