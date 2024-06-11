UP: Cabinet approves New Transfer Policy 2024-25

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday approved the New Transfer Policy for 2024-25 for the state government employees. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here today.

A total of 42 proposals were placed in the Cabinet meeting out of which 41 were approved.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna provided details on the proposals approved during the Cabinet meeting, announcing that the Cabinet has endorsed the Transfer Policy for 2024-25. This policy is consistent with the provisions of last year’s policy.

According to the new policy, Group A and B officers who have served seven years in the division and three years in the district will be subject to transfers. The policy stipulates that up to 20 per cent of officers in Groups A and B and up to 10 per cent of employees in Groups C and D can be transferred.

For Groups C and D, the policy prioritizes transferring the longest-serving officers first. Ministerial approval will be required if it is necessary to transfer more than 10 per cent of Group C and D employees. Similarly, transferring more than 20 percent of Group A and B officers will necessitate approval from the Chief Minister.

He stated that Groups C and D transfers will be managed entirely through the Manav Sampada portal. This system facilitates online arrangements for handing over and taking charge post-transfer. Additionally, it allows for the digitization of service books and officers’ salaries.

He also mentioned that, under the existing system for the eight aspirational districts and 100 aspirational development blocks across 34 districts, filling vacant positions in these areas is the highest priority.

The Cabinet also announced a significant gift for lakhs of state government employees on the occasion. According to the announcement, the government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 can benefit from the proposed salary hike from July 1 and January 1.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that according to the system that was in place till now, the employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 could not benefit from the salary hikes that was implemented from July 1 or January 1.

The Cabinet’s approval will not only facilitate salary hikes for such employees but also increase their pension and gratuity. He said that after a decision of the Supreme Court, the judicial employees have already been availing the benefits and now the policy will also benefit other government employees.

The Yogi government has also made minor amendments to the names of 5 universities in the state, dropping the word ‘state’ from Maharaj Suheldev State University Azamgarh, Maa Shakumbhari Devi State University Saharanpur, Maa Vindhyavasini State University Mirzapur, Maa Pateshwari Devi State University Balrampur and Uttar Pradesh State University Moradabad.

The Uttar Pradesh State University Moradabad has been renamed Guru Jambeshwar University Moradabad.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that the state government is committed to developing higher education for the benefit of the state’s students. For this, along with government universities, private universities are also being promoted.

In this sequence, a proposal to give a Letter of Intent to two new private universities has been passed. One of these is HRIT Ghaziabad, and the other is Future University, Bareilly. Both of them have fulfilled all their standards, he said.