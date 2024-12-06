Two times MLA Bittu joins AAP ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly elections slated for next year, two times Congress MLA from TImarpur constituency, Surendra Pal Singh Bittu on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He was formally inducted in the party by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia stating that he was inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model and the impactful work he has done in Delhi.It is expected that Bittu will be AAP’s candidate from Timarpur assembly segment replacing incumbent MLA Dilip Pandey . In a post on X, Pandey has hinted of not contesting from the constituency and wrote “Whoever contests the election from Timarpur constituency, only Arvind Kejriwal will become Delhi’s chief minister and people will ensure that”.

Welcoming him to the party, Sisodia said, “I am delighted that he has decided to join the AAP, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model and the work done in Delhi in areas like education, electricity, water, women’s safety, and employment.” “Having served as an MLA twice and as a councillor, his political experience will undoubtedly benefit both the party and the people of Delhi. Together, we are confident we can continue to work for the welfare of the city’s citizens,” the AAP leader added.

On Joining AAP, Bittu said, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for welcoming me into the Aam Aadmi Party. Among all parties, AAP truly understands the struggles and needs of the common man, from the smallest issues to the biggest challenges.”

He said that Kejriwal is a true leader of the people and a messiah of the downtrodden. “It was my desire to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with him and contribute to the cause of improving people’s lives. I am committed to working alongside this party to bring positive change and ensure the welfare of the people,” he said.

Bittu became MLA twice from the Timarpur assembly constituency in 2003 and 2008 and then joined AAP in 2017. But he switched to BJP before the 2020 assembly elections.