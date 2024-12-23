Two minors among five held for firing at youth in South Delhi

Five people, including two minors, were apprehended for firing at 20-year-old youth in the Ambedkar Nagar area of South Delhi, the police said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment in the hospital. On December 22, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident near T-Point Choti Masjid road, A Block, Ambedkar Nagar.

Based on the report, a team was rushed to the spot and recovered an empty cartridge, an official said.

He added that the youth identified as Kunal was taken to Safdarjung hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case under section 109 (attempt to murder) was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, it came out that two people, Anna and Sahil, had fired at Kunal. The incident stemmed from a quarrel between Anna and Sera, a friend of Kunal and during this altercation, Kunal and Sera had beaten Anna, the official mentioned. In a fit of rage, and to seek revenge, Anna, along with his associates, attacked Kunal, he said.