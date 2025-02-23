Drunk riders fall off flyover in Delhi

A tragic accident occurred on Geeta Colony flyover, resulting in one fatality and another person sustaining serious injuries, police said on Sunday.

According to authorities, a PCR call was received at Geeta Colony police station regarding two bike-borne individuals who had fallen off the flyover near Geeta Colony.

A local police team was promptly dispatched to the scene, where they found that the injured individuals had already been rushed to Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan by locals.

However, a damaged motorcycle was found at the accident site.

Upon reaching the hospital, investigating officers collected the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) reports of the victims, identified as Sonu, 27, a resident of Sarita Vihar, and Sonu, 30, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar.

The medical team later confirmed that one of the victims, Sonu, 30, succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead. The other victim remained unconscious. Reports suggest that both individuals were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were related as uncle and nephew. They were traveling from Bhagirathi Vihar to Sarita Vihar when the mishap occurred.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against an unknown person, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.