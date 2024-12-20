Logo

Body of premature baby found in Rohini, hunt on for parents

In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn was found on the terrace of a house in the Prem Nagar area of North West Delhi’s Rohini, the police said on Friday, adding that a hunt for the parents has been initiated.

SNS | New Delhi | December 20, 2024 7:44 pm

(Representational Image)

The police received a PCR call at 12 pm on Friday regarding the body of a premature baby at Prem Nagar police station, said a police official.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, a local team was rushed to the site and it was transpired that the body was lying on the terrace of a house. The body was shifted to a hospital and has been preserved for post-mortem, he said.

The official said during preliminary investigation, it was found to be a female infant whose body was not fully developed. Based on this, a case under section 94 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) has been registered in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway, he mentioned.

