Be alert to prevent crimes: Mamata to police

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the police to spruce up intelligence to curb crime like murder and communal tension.

Miss Banerjee today referred to the police role and the lack of it vis-a-vis the control of crime and unauthorised parking. She said this after the incident of murder allegedly taking place in Howrah, where one man was shot dead by some miscreants.

Miss Banerjee today asked the police to arrest those behind such crimes quickly and prevent such incidents with proper intelligence.

She said police have to play multifarious roles but they would have to be alert enough when it comes to control of crimes.

“Police should give focus on increasing its intelligence network to put crimes under check,” she said.

In the same vein, she also asked police chiefs to be more careful enough to deal with unauthorised parking that clog city streets and take immediate steps against those who indulge in such parking.”

She also asked police to be on alert as she had inputs that a conspiracy was being hatched to foment communal tension during the festive season and asked police to take extra care. She also asked her party MLAs to stay put in their respective areas during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhat Puja and be alert.