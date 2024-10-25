Female associate of gangster held for murder of rival gang member from Indo-Nepal border

A female associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau was held from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on India- Nepal border for the sensational murder of a member of a rival gang, Aman Joon, at a food joint in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

19-year-old Annu was absconding since the day of the murder and was frequently changing her hideouts across the North Indian states.

Aman Joon, 26, who hailed from Haryana, was shot dead by two gangsters while he was sitting with Annu inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden’s J Block on June 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said during the investigation, the role of Annu emerged as a prime accused, who had allured Aman through Social Media and called him to meet at the fast food outlet.

She passed on this information to gangster Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritolia, who had an enmity with Aman as they suspect him to be an informer of their rival Neeraj Bawania gang, Kaushik said.

Her name first emerged in criminal activity in a firing incident at a famous sweet shop in Gohana, Sonipat and she shifted to Delhi after the incident.

She then came in contact with Himanshu through social media, who promised her a safe escape to the US after the murder on forged documents.

The DCP said, Anu was in constant touch with Bhau and Sahil and they used to send her money online.

On 22 October, Bhau instructed her to go to Nepal and fly to the US via Dubai from there. She was waiting for Bhau’s instruction to cross the border in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri before she was nabbed by the special cell team, the officer said.