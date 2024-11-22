Two arrested for fuel pump shooting in East Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two suspects involved in a shooting at a fuel pump in Gokalpuri, East Delhi.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar alias Harshu and Vikrant alias Vicky, were apprehended with two sophisticated pistols and 22 live rounds in their possession.

The incident occurred late at night on November 15, when four armed men on two motorcycles opened fire at the fuel pump, injuring Anshul Rathee, the supervisor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik stated that specific intelligence was received about the suspects’ movement towards Khichdipur village. Acting on the tip-off, the duo was apprehended during a planned operation.

According to the DCP, Abhishek Kumar had established contact with jailed gangster Kala Jatheri through the Signal app. Jatheri introduced him to an associate named Johny, who facilitated the hiring of the shooters for ₹50,000 to carry out the attack.

DCP Kaushik revealed that Abhishek, a graduate, became involved in criminal activities through his connection with Jatheri. Vikrant, a school dropout, had developed links with local criminals over time.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects. Further investigations are underway to uncover the larger criminal network behind the incident, the officer added.