Tulip bulbs imported from Netherlands ready for planting: Chahal

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday said the tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands have arrived and are ready for planting.

He said that the planting process at various prominent locations across New Delhi will begin on Thursday. The tulip bulbs will be planted at key locations such as Shanti Path, Central Park at Connaught Place, Convention Center, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Shershah Suri Marg, Vice President’s House roundabout ,etc.

Chahal said that this planting initiative is part of NDMC’s broader mission to create a cleaner, greener, and vibrant city. “NDMC has been planting tulips since 2017-18, starting with a pilot project of 17,000 bulbs. This initiative has proven to be a great success, making NDMC the first civic body in India to plant these precious flowers in public spaces. Tulips were previously confined to the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he said.

He also highlighted NDMC’s efforts in maintaining 1,450 acres of green space, which includes major parks like Nehru Park, Central Park, and Sanjay Lake.

“Tulips not only enhance the beauty of Lutyens’ Delhi but also provide a positive and pleasant experience for residents and visitors. These flowers also contribute to reducing air and dust pollution,” he said.