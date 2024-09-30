Those whose negligence ruined roads woke up to potholes ahead of polls: BJP dig at AAP

Taking a jibe at AAP leaders and ministers’ inspections of the city’s roads on Monday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said those whose negligence ruined the city’s roads in the city have woken up to the pothole weeks ahead of the elections.

Sachdeva pointed out that the Public Works Department (PWD), whose responsibility it is to maintain the roads, was for long the domain of Satyendra Jain, who he called the most corrupt face of the Kejriwal government.

Recalling that after Jain, the department came under Manish Sisodia before being under Atishi Marlena for the past year, The Delhi BJP chief said all three of them are primarily responsible for the poor state of Delhi roads.

He predicted that the people of Delhi would reject Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia, and Atishi in the upcoming assembly elections.

According to the Delhi BJP, the irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board and the PWD played a significant role in damaging the city’s roads besides choking sewers and drains.

The saffron party alleged that the choked drains led to waterlogging year after year resulting in the deterioration of the condition of the roads and at times causing cave-ins.

Sachdeva further said no matter how many inspections or superficial repairs Chief Minister Atishi and her cabinet ministers conduct, the people of Delhi won’t forgive them. “The Marlena government will have to pay a price for the corruption and incompetence of the Kejriwal government,” he added.