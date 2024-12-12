The biggest lie of this century’: Gupta on Kejriwal’s promise of Rs 2,100 to women

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said on Thursday that former chief minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of Rs 2,100 per month financial aid to women is an attempt to “mislead” the public.

Attacking the former chief minister, he said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of providing Rs 2,100 per month to Delhi’s women is the biggest lie of this century. Misleading the public with false promises before every election only to forget them later has become a habit with Kejriwal.”

Claiming that before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal made false promises to women in Punjab of providing Rs 1,100 per month, Gupta said the Punjab government has yet to deliver any money to the women there.

The leader of the Opposition in the assembly stated that on 4 November, he had written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi reminding her of Kejriwal’s earlier promise and demanded immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for Delhi’s women. He said, “Atishi neither responded to the letter nor did she take any steps to provide the aid. Now, with elections approaching, Kejriwal has floated a new false promise of Rs 2,100 in financial assistance to mislead women once again,” he contended.

Pointing out that in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in March, the AAP government announced Rs 1,000 per month for women; he asked why no money has been disbursed even after 10 months.