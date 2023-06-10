A heart-wrenching incident of brutality has come to light in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh where a semi-nude body of a teenage girl has been found in the Tundla area on Saturday morning — her hands were nailed, and eyes gouged out.

The 15-year-old girl, a class 10 student, had gone missing from home on Friday afternoon and her family kept searching for her throughout the night.

The body was found in the fields on Saturday morning by the family members of the teenager. The body bore tell-tale marks of extreme brutality. Her hands were nailed and her eyes gouged out. The dead body was found in a semi-nude condition with the apprehension of rape before the murder.

According to villagers, the girl’s mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth. Nails were hammered into her hands and her eyes were gouged out. Police have sent the dead body for postmortem.

Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar confirmed that the girl has been strangled to death. Whether she was raped or not can be ascertained only after the receipt of the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has registered a complaint against unknown people, Kumar said.