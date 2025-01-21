Teen ends life by jumping from college building in Rohini

An 18-year-old first year student died after falling from the ninth floor of his college building in north west Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at Aman Vihar police station about a person brought dead from a Hospital and based on the call, a local police team was rushed to the place of the incident, a police official said.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that the boy had committed suicide by jumping off from the ninth floor of Maharaja Agarsen College where he was studying in B Com first year, he said.

The official mentioned that they are probing the exact reason of the alleged suicide and proceedings under section 194 (Suicide) of BNSS.

The deceased was identified as Parth Rawat, resident of Ghaziabad, UP. The parents were informed about the unfortunate demise of their child by the cops.