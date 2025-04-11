IMD predicts light rain in Delhi-NCR; issues ‘Orange’ alert for THESE states

The national capital on Friday witnessed a cloudy sky in the morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms and light rain during the day.

However, as per reports, it is likely that Delhi’s temperature will soar past 40 degrees once again after the rainfall subsides.

On Thursday, Delhi residents witnessed light rain bringing much relief from the soaring heat.

National capital’s scorching heat situation

On Monday, Delhi’s maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. This thus marked a heatwave situation that persisted for three consecutive days.

On Wednesday, the city despite rain recorded its warmest April night in three years as the minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Delhi’s air quality index

Meanwhile the air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 172.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in these states

On Thursday (April 11) the IMD issued an ‘Orange’ alert for eight states, warning of heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The affected regions include parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Mahe.

The IMD also said scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Moderate rainfall is predicted over northeast till April 16.