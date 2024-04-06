Surya Abhishek of Ramlala on Ram Navmi

Sadhus and saints of Ayodhya, along with crores of Ram devotees spread across the world, are eagerly awaiting Ram Navami to be celebrated on April 17.

There is also a possibility of Surya Abhishek of Ramlala being carried out on the occasion of the Ram Navami.

This will be the first time that Ram Lalla will celebrate Ram Navami in the grand temple. Devotees from all over the country and the world are coming to Ayodhya for the occasion.

Advertisement

Expecting a huge crowd, the Ram Temple Trust has made changes in the darshan system of the temple. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Ram temple will be open for 20 hours from April 15 to 17.

Chairman of Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said here on Saturday that preparations are being made for Surya Abhishek of Ramlala on Ram Navami when the Sun’s rays will fall directly on Ramlala’s head. The scientists are working on it.

Commenting on the unfinished work of the Ram temple, Mishra said the first and second floors of the Ram temple will be ready by the end of 2024.

“Ram Darbar will be established on the first floor. Ram temple will remain safe for 1000 years. The rampart of Ram temple will be 750 meters long. The main target of construction is to be completed by the end of 2024. After completing the construction of the temple, it will be handed over to the Trust, he said.

He informed me that the excavation of the foundation for Sapt Rishi Temple has been completed. The biggest challenge in construction is the construction of Parkota i.e. Parikrama. The length of the wall is 750 meters. Devotees will be able to circumambulate about one kilometer.

It is a challenge to complete the Parkota i.e. Parikrama Marg by the end of 2024.

He said that now Uttar Pradesh Government Construction Corporation has also joined along with LNT-TCS in the construction of the Ram Temple. Whether the pace of construction of Ram temple is slow or fast, there will be no compromise on quality.