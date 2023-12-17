Tent city in Ayodhya to accommodate pilgrims and tourists

After the consecration of Ramlala’s statue on January 22, the number of devotees in Ayodhya will increase manifold and now arrangements are being made so that the devotees can stay in Ayodhya for at least a week.

In this sequence, tent cities are being constructed at six places in Ayodhya. This tent city will be equipped with modern facilities where devotees will get facilities like a five star hotel.

Officials here on Sunday said a tent city is being constructed in Guptarghat, Brahmakund Gurudwara, behind Ramkatha Museum, Bagh Bijesi, Karsevakpuram and in the premises of Maniramdas Cantonment.

These six tent cities will have the facility to accommodate about 88,000 devotees.

The grand tent city near Brahmakund Gurudwara is almost ready. The tent city is being constructed by a Gujarat company. Built in 8,500 square meters, this tent city looks no less than a big hotel. A glimpse of the culture of Ayodhya is also visible in its construction.

The grand gate adds to the attraction at the entrance of the tent city at Brahmakund besides, Lord Shri Ram’s charanpaduka situated amidst the attractive fountain, grand lighting and Ramdhun will be seen delighting the devotees.

A total of 300 rooms have been constructed here, which will have all modern facilities. A cultural stage is also being built in the tent city complex. On which Ramlila culture show will also be presented.

A tent city of 350 rooms is being built behind Ramkatha Museum and there will also be hotel-like facilities here.

Officials confirmed that only vegetarian food will be provided in the tent city while food without garlic and onion will also be served on demand. Taxi arrangements will also be made to tour Ayodhya.

The tent city under construction by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for 25,000 devotees in Bagh Bijesi will be ready by the end of this month.

The Trust’s tent city will accommodate the guests and saints coming for the consecration ceremony. Since there is a provision for the residence of saints and sadhus here, Havan Kunds are also being built. This tent city will be divided into five sectors and there will be a restaurant in every city, where 1000 people will be able to eat together.