Strict action against construction site that fails to follow dust control steps: Rai

The city Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday that strict action will be taken against any construction site that fails to follow dust control measures, including fines, and in cases of severe violations, the site may be shut down.

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has intensified its action against dust pollution, he said, “2,764 construction sites have been inspected under the anti-dust campaign so far. Of these, 76 violators have been issued fines amounting to Rs 17.40 lakh.”

The anti-dust campaign, which began on 7th October, will run until 7th November. A total of 523 teams have been formed for this campaign, including officials from 13 departments, which are inspecting various such sites across the capital and taking action against violations.

The Minister said that to reduce pollution during the winter season, the government announced the Winter Action Plan on September 25, which is being implemented on the ground by the concerned departments.

“A Green War Room has been launched to monitor this. The government, with the cooperation of the public, has successfully reduced pollution. Several campaigns are being run to control pollution, including the anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio-decomposer, tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns, and water spraying through mobile anti-smog guns,” he added.

The minister informed that teams are regularly visiting construction sites to ensure compliance with guidelines. “The 14-point anti-dust norms for construction sites must be enforced. He directed officials of the Environment department to collect daily reports on the anti-dust campaign.

Rai also urged Delhiites to report any irregularities in construction or demolition activities through the Green Delhi App.