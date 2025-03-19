Haryana Police take strict action against those who disturb peace, deliver hate speeches

Haryana Police have registered a total of 297 FIRs in the past 10 years against those who disturb the peaceful environment in the society, deliver hate speeches, and against hate-mongering social media handles. During this period, 472 accused have been arrested and URLs of 502 social media handles have been removed from the internet.

Giving information about this, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said in a statement on Wednesday that in the current changing environment, every person is actively using technology. Along with the proper use of technology, there are relatively more possibilities of its misuse.

Haryana Police are actively working to take action against hate speeches in society and to maintain law and order. Through continuous monitoring and swift action, law enforcement agencies have taken action in cases related to hate speech on social media platforms. He said that out of the total 297 cases registered in this regard during the last 10 years, 87.87 per cent of the cases have been resolved by taking swift action.

Along with this, the Crime Branch team of Haryana Police are keeping a special watch on the activities of people who like and share gangsters’ posts on social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, etc. The posts put up by gangsters on social media mislead people, especially the youth, due to which they are attracted to crime. Haryana Police identify such youths and call their family members and counsel the children.

Kapur said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been authorised as the nodal agency to remove objectionable content from social media in Haryana. Along with this, instructions have been given to the police officers to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of irresponsible messages, videos and other content on various social media platforms, which tend to incite any kind of mob violence.

Kapur said that a separate social media wing has been established in the CID by Haryana Police to keep an eye on those who spread hate speech on social media. The wing has deployed personnel to carry out monitoring round the clock.

Haryana Police have identified 220 people spreading violence (instigators and influencers) and 400 miscreants (troublemakers). As soon as any post is updated on the social media account of these people, it is investigated and action is taken as per rules if objectionable and provocative content is found, he said.