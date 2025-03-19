MCD to take strict against non-compliant bulk waste generators

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday announced that it would take strong action against bulk waste generators (BWGs).

“The MCD will take strict action against non-compliant bulk waste generators that have failed to register themselves on the ‘MCD 311 App’. Despite repeated directions and a recent public notice providing a timeline for registration, only 1075 BWGs have registered so far,” the civic body said in a statement.

Informing that all Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take action against the identified defaulting BWGs, the MCD said the process shall start with issuance of show cause notices to non-compliant BWGs, which include commercial establishments, hotels, schools, and places of worship.

“This move aims to promote responsible waste management practices and ensure adherence to Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The MCD will closely monitor the registration process and take strict action against defaulting BWGs,” it said.

The civic body said the BWGs can still register themselves on the MCD 311 App and adhere to the SWM Rules, 2016. They can visit the official MCD website or contact their respective zonal offices.

The MCD also urged all stakeholders to cooperate in promoting responsible waste management practices and maintaining a clean and healthy environment in Delhi.