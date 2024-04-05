SP promoting criminals in elections, alleges former UP DGP and BJP MP Brij Lal

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal has alleged that the basic character of SP was to ”threaten and bully and to promote criminals in the elections”.

Brij Lal said SP leader Shivpal Yadav threatening voters by settling accounts for not voting in Budaun, exposes the reality of the party.

”A video of Samajwadi Party candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav is being circulated on the internet media in which he is allegedly threatening the people who did not vote to settle their accounts. It is very clear from this statement that criminals, mafia and rioters are close relatives of SP,” the former UP DGP told media persons here on Friday.

One of Mayawati’s most-trusted officers and a prominent Dalit face, retired IPS officer Brij Lal, who joined the BJP in 2015, said that it was not hidden from anyone how SP acts in the elections.

“The brutal murder of BJP worker Neeraj Mishra, who opposed booth capturing in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, is not hidden from anyone,” he said and claimed that the SP leader who talked aggressively about a BJP candidate in front of Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj, also has the support of the SP chief.

He also said that this was not the first time that SP leaders were making such statements.

“The public has seen and tolerated their actions. In the 2022 assembly elections, at least one of their candidates in every district has been a criminal or a famous goonda of the area. It is not hidden from anyone how SP leaders spread anarchy in the entire state even before the results of 2022 elections were declared,” Brij Lal alleged.

He also said Imran Masood, who made violent remarks against PM Narendra Modi, is the candidate of INDI alliance from Saharanpur. Nahid Hasan, who was responsible for gangsterism and migration in Kairana, is the shadow candidate of SP-Congress alliance as his sister is just fighting over his name.

“The INDI coalition is a proponent of the One District One Mafia. They should not forget that Modi ji is running the government in the country and Yogi ji is running the government as the Chief Minister of BJP in the state. They know very well how to treat goons and mafia,” the former policeman warned the criminals.

Brij Lal said that the people of the state have also been continuously treating the INDIA bloc adversely since 2014. In 2017 Assembly elections, 2017 Municipal body elections, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2022 Assembly elections, 2022 Municipal body elections, the public is continuously voting in favour of BJP to prevent the return of SP anarchy.

”This time too, the public will shut down the criminal and anarchist thinking of the SP leaders. Voters’ blessings will again remain with the BJP and it will win 80 seats under the leadership of PM Modi,” he asserted, exuding confidence